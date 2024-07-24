Verstappen banned from late night sim racing

Helmut Marko has banned Max Verstappen from taking part in late night sim races over Grand Prix weekends.

James Hunt famously sported a badge on his overall that declared, "Sex... breakfast of champions!" As opposed to entertaining countless air hostesses, his 2024 contemporaries would rather bed down early with a good book and a smoothie.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand likes to keep his senses sharp by taking part in sim races and last weekend was no exception with the Dutchman up until 3am on Sunday as he took part in the virtual Spa 24 Hours with Team Redline.

While this is nothing unusual for the Dutchman, his performance in the race, not to mention his outbursts at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and subsequently the media, led to claims that perhaps he had overdone it by getting so little sleep.

Christian Horner was quick to leap to his defence.

"He knows what it takes to drive a grand prix car and to win grands prix and be a world champion," said the Red Bull boss. "As a team, we always work as a team, and whatever discussions of how to improve will always not take place through media."

However, in his regular column for Speedweek, Helmut Marko warns 'no more!'.

"Max Verstappen was rather thin-skinned this weekend, and of course it didn't take long for criticism to arise, no wonder, since he spends half the night playing sim racing.

"I have to say that in Imola he didn't go to bed until three in the morning after a sim racing session and then won the Grand Prix," added. "Max has a different sleep pattern, and he had his seven hours of sleep.

"His late-night sim appearance on the Hungary weekend only came about because a driver in his team had dropped out," he revealed. "Nevertheless, we agreed that he would no longer run simulations so late in the future."

While Marko probably feels that this means Max will be tucked up by 22:00, no doubt the Dutchman will actually log-off at 02:59.

Marko also took the opportunity to defend his driver's rash move on Lewis Hamilton during the race.

"I spoke to his about this," he wrote. "Of course, the wheels of his car locked when braking, but he would have made it through the corner. So there was no question of him losing control of his car. Max was ahead, but Hamilton turned in, and everyone could see what happened."

Clearly, like Max, Helmut spends a certain amount of time in the virtual world.