No changes to F1 points distribution

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission it has been decided that there will be no change to the points system, while, in the name of "driver well-being", cars are to get heavier.

In a bid to 'spice things up', the sport was considering changing the distribution of points, even awarding tem to all finishers, however this will not now happen.

At today's meeting of the Formula 1 Commission at the offices of Formula One Management in London, which was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, a number of decisions were taken.

Championship points

It was unanimously agreed that there would be no changes to the distribution of Championship points (as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the Sporting Regulations) following a recent proposal to consider expanding the point allocation beyond 10th place in a Grand Prix.

Minimum weight - car and driver

The minimum weight for the driver will be increased from 80kg to 82kg in the interests of driver well-being. As a result, the minimum weight - the mass of the car, without fuel, will be increased from 798kg to 800kg for 2025.

Pre-season testing for 2026

The 2026 pre-season test plan would include nine test days, split across three test events.

2026 Regulations

The overall strategic objectives of the 2026 Regulations were reiterated setting out that the overriding aim is to achieve fast and closer racing that will continue to engage and excite fans. An update was provided on the timeline of the 2026 Regulations covering Technical, Sporting, Financial and Environmental matters and that the ongoing collaboration led by the FIA with all the teams was on track to meet the objectives and moving in the right direction for the finalisation of the regulations. Following further discussions during upcoming Technical and Sporting Advisory committees, an update on the 2026 Regulations relating to sporting and technical regulations will be presented at the World Motor Sport Council on October 17. An extraordinary F1 Commission meeting will take place on October 2 to discuss 2026 matters.

Financial Regulations

It was confirmed that costs relating to maternity/paternity leave, sick leave, and team entertainment should remain excluded from the perimeter of the cost cap.