Spanish Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
23/06/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull US NM NS
Norris McLaren NS NM US
Hamilton Mercedes US NM US
Russell Mercedes US NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NS NM US
Sainz Ferrari NS NM NH
Piastri McLaren US NM US
Perez Red Bull US US NM US
Gasly Alpine US NM NH
Ocon Alpine US NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NS UM UH
Zhou Stake NS NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NS UM UH
Ricciardo RB NS NM NH
Bottas Stake NS US NH
Magnussen Haas NS NM NH
Albon Williams NM NS NS
Tsunoda RB NS NM NH NS
Sargeant Williams NS NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona here.

