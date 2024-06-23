Spanish Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull US NM NS Norris McLaren NS NM US Hamilton Mercedes US NM US Russell Mercedes US NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NS NM US Sainz Ferrari NS NM NH Piastri McLaren US NM US Perez Red Bull US US NM US Gasly Alpine US NM NH Ocon Alpine US NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NS UM UH Zhou Stake NS NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NS UM UH Ricciardo RB NS NM NH Bottas Stake NS US NH Magnussen Haas NS NM NH Albon Williams NM NS NS Tsunoda RB NS NM NH NS Sargeant Williams NS NM NH

