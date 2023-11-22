Site logo

Horner leads the call for changes to Las Vegas schedule

22/11/2023

Claiming that the Vegas weekend left everyone "slightly f*****", Christian Horner leads the way on calls for changes to the weekend's schedule.

As if things weren't bad enough, what with the promoter - F1 itself - seeking a midnight start for FP2 and qualifying, the situation was further complicated by the delay to Thursday's second practice session and the fact that just days later the sport is 12 time zones away in Abu Dhabi.

Next year however, the schedule is even tougher, with Las Vegas the first event in a triple-header that then heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"As a first off, of course, there are going to be many lessons to learn," said Horner of last weekend's punishing schedule. "One of the things to look at is the running schedule because it has been brutal for the team and all the men and women behind the scenes.

"Everybody is leaving Vegas slightly f***ed," he added. "One way or another it has been a brutal weekend for everyone behind the scenes, and I think we need to look at how we can improve that for the future.

"I think run it a little earlier in the evening because you are never going to keep every television audience totally happy," he continued. "This is an American race. If you run it at 8pm in the evening or something like that it would just be a bit more comfortable for the men and women working behind the scenes."

"If we have to improve, it's perhaps the timing," said Ferrari boss, Frederic Vasseur, according to Motorsport.com. "It's not an easy one to find, if you want to have a decent timing for Asia, Europe, East Coast, West Coast.

"In the past, we had no issue because F1 was just for the European people, and we had to stick to the European timing, and it was okay. Now it's a worldwide project, and it's much more difficult to find something fitting with the expectations of the 24-hour zone. But we will adjust it."

"Certainly, we would support that," agreed AlphaTauri CEO, Peter Bayer. "I don't know all the background and why it has been done. But I have a bit of experience, coming from the FIA, and knowing how difficult it was for Formula E in many cities. Closing down the streets has a massive impact on the people living here.

"We'll have to review everything, and see how we can improve," he admitted. "I spoke to a couple of our guys, some of them actually quickly found the rhythm. I had a bad day on the second day, I thought I'm not going to make it! But then suddenly you're into it.

"Obviously, now we're going to fly to the other end of the world. And it will turn us upside down. But at the same time, it was worth it."

However, it wasn't only team bosses who were unhappy with the punishing schedule.

"No way! That does not have my vote!" said Daniel Ricciardo when told of 2024's triple-header. "They need to bring the times forward, because we'll be wrecked, especially at the end of the season. I've done six races and even I feel it. Hopefully they can make something work there."

1. Posted by Editor, 31 minutes ago

"According to ESPN

The telecast, which ran from 1-3:05 a.m., averaged 1.3 million viewers, the third-largest F1 audience of the season on cable and sixth-largest overall on ESPN platforms this season.

An average of 668,000 in the P18-49 demographic were tuned in as three-time World Champion Max Verstappen won a closely-contested race over Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was the most-viewed F1 race since June’s Canadian Grand Prix on ABC (1.76 million) and the most-watched telecast of any kind on cable after 11 p.m. ET Saturday night and in the overnight hours. Viewership for the race peaked at 1.5 million between 1:15-1:30 a.m.

Formula 1 qualifying, which aired from 2:54 – 4:09 a.m. ET on Nov. 17, averaged 626,000 viewers on ESPN.

With one race remaining, the 2023 F1 season remains on track to be the F1’s second most-viewed season ever on U.S. television, averaging 1.12 million viewers. Last year’s record-setting season, which included the inaugural Miami Grand Prix that averaged a record 2.6 million viewers, averaged 1.21 million viewers.

The 2023 season has had three of the four largest live F1 audiences in history on U.S. television:

Miami 1.96 million

Monaco 1.79 million

Canada 1.76 million"

2. Posted by KKK, 35 minutes ago

"I can't see what the problem is. Have an F1 USA championship ship bandleader the rest of the world alone ! The whole weekend was a flop, would love to see the viewing figures, better are way down o expectation."

