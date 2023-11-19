Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
19/11/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin US UH UH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes UH UM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM UH UH
Piastri McLaren UH UH UM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM UH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NM
Sargeant Williams NM NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Norris McLaren UM

Check out our Race Day gallery from Las Vegas here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms