Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Stroll Aston Martin US UH UH Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes UH UM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin NM UH UH Piastri McLaren UH UH UM Gasly Alpine NM NH Albon Williams NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM UH Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NM Sargeant Williams NM NH Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Norris McLaren UM

