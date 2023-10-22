Hamilton and Leclerc summoned by stewards

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been summoned by the stewards at COTA after the planks on their cars were found not to comply with the regulations.

Hamilton finished second in today's race while Leclerc came home a distant sixth after Ferrari went the wrong way on strategy.

Both drivers are alleged to have breached Article 3.5.9 of the technical regulations, which state that: "The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.

"A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes."

All weekend drivers have complained about the condition of the track even though sections of it have been resurfaced since last year, many complaining that there are more bumps than ever.

Indeed, it is believed that it was running over a bump shortly after the start that caused Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon to collide.