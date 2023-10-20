Drivers shocked by €1m fine threat

Drivers admit to being shocked by the FIA's decision to raise the maximum fine that can be handed out to them to 1m euros up four-fold on the previous limit.

Announcing the move, the World Motor Sport Council's statement read: "The ISC (International Sporting Code) had previously determined that the maximum fine that the stewards can imposed is 250,000 euros.

"This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the last twelve years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport, the World Council therefore approved an update to this maximum limit -as far as F1 is concerned - to 1,000,000 euros."

Unsurprisingly, the drivers were not impressed.

"I'm not really sure what it's referring to exactly," said Lewis Hamilton, who is currently in the process of having his €50,000 fine for crossing the track in Qatar "revisited". "I think we need to... when it comes to things like this I really do think we need to be thinking about the message that this sends out to those that are watching.

"If they are going to be fining people a million, let's make sure one hundred per cent of that goes to a cause," he continued. "There's a lot of money in this whole industry and a lot more that we need to do in terms of creating better accessibility, better diversity, more opportunities for people who wouldn't normally have the opportunity to get into a sport like this.

"So many causes around the world... that's the only way they'll get that million from me."

"I would like to know what that offence can be," said Max Verstappen, who in 2021 was fined 50,000 for touching the rear wing on Hamilton's Mercedes after qualifying in Brazil.

"One mil," he whistled. "If touching a rear wing is €50k, then I would like to know what one mill is. Then maybe we can also sponsor the bottles of wine. I'll get ready."

"It is a huge amount of money," agreed Charles Leclerc, "so again, I have no idea about what deserves a 1 million penalty, but it's more than... I mean, some drivers are making less than that, so it's a lot of money and... yeah... I don't know."

"I don't know what offence it is to be a million but that sounds ridiculous," laughed Kevin Magnussen. "I mean, Charles can give his watch, but I would disappear, never to be found again."

"I don't think much more to say," added Daniel Ricciardo. "That's the first I'd heard. I think it's the first we all heard. So, yep. Not sure. Scary!"