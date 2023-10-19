World Motor Sport Council decisions

Decisions reached at today's WMSC meeting in Zurich include more tyre testing, research into spray in wet weather and an increase to the maximum fine that can be applied.

Following the ongoing work of the relevant committees and working groups and approval by the power unit manufacturers, the World Council approved several refinements to the 2026 power unit Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, as well as amendments regarding the supply and development of fuel.

The council also approved an update to the Sporting Regulations which increases the number of days permitted for official tyre testing from 35 to 40.

Additionally, a provision to add a maximum of four car days of testing organised by the FIA in consultation with all competitors for the express purpose to facilitate the research into spray reduction techniques in wet weather, was approved.

In terms of the International Sporting Code, International Sporting Code, the ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine that the stewards can imposed is 250,000 euros.

This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the last twelve years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport, the World Council therefore approved an update to this maximum limit -as far as F! is concerned - to 1,000,000 euros.

In October 2022, the European Union stressed the need to prevent and counter the use of pyrotechnics at sports venues. Following review of the situation in motor sport, it has been concluded that the unauthorised use of all pyrotechnical devices at races can pose significant public health and safety risks and, as such, should be prevented and countered.

The World Council therefore approved new provision and definition in the ISC prohibiting the unauthorised possession and use of pyrotechnics at FIA competitions.

"We have made considerable progress in the past few months in efforts to improve our sport and support our members," said FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem. "As part of our knowledge-led approach, we have launched two FIA University Programmes, the Motorsport Leadership and Management, and FIA University Certificate in Modern Sport Governance.

"We are also focusing on deeper engagement with our Member Clubs and have appointed regional co-ordinators in Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Africa, MENA and Europe.

"Our campaign to combat Online Abuse is building momentum, and we have recently launched a first-ever survey in collaboration with fellow sporting governing bodies which is designed to address the impact of online abuse against athletes, officials, volunteers, and others involved in sport. I firmly believe that, if we do not tackle this issue, it will pose a real threat to our sport and others.

"We have recently announced the approval of Andretti Formula Racing's application following a rigorous due diligence process. I would like to thank the FIA team members for their support in this process and I congratulate them for what they did. We firmly believe we are doing what is best for the long-term sustainability of the sport.

"I also welcome the recent announcement of Aston Martin and their commitment to enter the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2025. This class is going from strength to strength with an impressive line-up of some of the world's biggest manufacturers.

"At the grassroots level, we must celebrate the first successful Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship, which drew 171 competitors from 23 countries. These events are vital to achieve our goal of doubling participation in motorsport."

"2023 so far has been another fantastic year for our sport," added F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, "and we thank everyone involved across the FIA, F1, teams, promoters and partners. We and the FIA continue to work closely to ensure we stay focussed on the important issues for the sport and build on the momentum we have.

"We note the points made regarding the FIA's new team entry process and as we have said before, we will now make our own assessment of the merits of remaining application.



"We look forward to the remaining races of the season and to the 2024 season."