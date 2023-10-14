F1 to continue at Spa in 2025

F1 has announced that a new deal will see Spa-Francorchamps continue to host a round of the world championship in 2025.

The iconic circuit has undergone significant development of its infrastructure in recent years, including a 10,000-capacity increase through the addition of two new grandstands, as well as offering a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend including the addition of live music concerts.

This year's Grand Prix saw an attendance of 380,000 people across the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on the 2022 event.

The iconic circuit holds a rich history in Formula 1 and is loved among the drivers and fans alike for its mixture of long straights and challenging fast corners.

Spanning 4.35 miles, Spa is the longest circuit on the calendar and has hosted 56 Grands Prix since its first race in 1950.

"Spa is synonymous with Formula 1," said Stefano Domenicali, "having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

"The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing. I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support."

"We are proud and excited to announce that the Grand Prix will take place in Wallonia in 2025," added Willy Borsus, Vice-President and Minister for the Economy of Wallonia. "Our region will once again rise to the top of the international scene, thanks to its high-quality events and legendary sports infrastructure.

"Beyond the prestige, I would like to emphasize the considerable economic impact that this event brings to Wallonia and Belgium. According to a study carried out in 2021, the Grand Prix generates positive spin-offs of €41.8 million for our region, after deduction of public funding, which is steadily decreasing. These figures constitute a solid indication of the financial impact, and the positive outlook means that we can expect even more positive results this year.

"The Formula 1 Grand Prix thus embodies both an emblematic moment in motor sport and a powerful engine of economic growth for our Region."

The need for organisers to offer "a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend including the addition of live music concerts" aside, while the likes of Qatar enjoy 10-year deals, the decision to extend Spa's by just one is puzzling.

While it can be seen a positive, with the sport's increasing desire to host races in cities and in countries with no real motorsport history, one has to wonder if it is merely a stay of execution.