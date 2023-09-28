Rodin F1 entry is unsuccessful

New Zealand constructor Rodin Cars has revealed that its bid to enter the Formula One World Championship with Carlin has proved unsuccessful.

In a statement announcing the FIA's decision, the New Zealand outfit confirmed that of the numerous bids that were made to enter F1, only that of Andretti Global has been successful, though this will still meet opposition from F1 and the teams.

"Unfortunately, our bid was not successful," reads today's statement. "This statement is intended to provide insight into the key points of our bid that we believe justified its merit. We wish to emphasise that our objective here is not to criticise the FIA or seek a reconsideration of its decision. We fully respect and accept the outcome. Our sole purpose is to release information we consider in the public interest to inform the Formula 1 community.

"Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global. Below, we outline the significant differences between the Andretti bid and the Rodin bid:

1: Geographic Diversity

2: Guaranteed Female Driver

3: Car manufacturer

4: Ferrari collaboration

5: Junior Race Team

6: Founder funded

Details:

1: Geographic Diversity

Rodin Cars proposed building the cars at our state-of-the-art facility in New Zealand, making us the only current manufacturer in the Southern Hemisphere.

2: Guaranteed Female Driver

We committed to reserving one seat for a female driver. We have tested Liam Lawson, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Sharp at our facility in New Zealand, in both an F3 car and our own car, the Rodin FZed, which is a car somewhat quicker than a GP2/F2 car. Jamie performed exceptionally well, and if she was available, we would have no hesitation in putting her in a seat.

3: Car manufacturer

While we have not produced a large volume of cars, we have a very extensive manufacturing facility in New Zealand. This includes an engine facility capable of building an entire engine from the castings up. Additionally, Rodin Cars has full composite capabilities and our own test tracks.

We are particularly proud to announce that we have a fully functional prototype of our FZero. A car designed to challenge Formula 1 lap times. This car has been conceived and designed in New Zealand. The gearbox is built by Ricardo to a Rodin concept and the 4-litre V10 engine has been developed by Neil Brown Engines, again to a Rodin concept.

The assembly, fabrication and testing of the car has been done entirely within our facility in New Zealand.

4: Ferrari collaboration

We had the opportunity of discussions for a Ferrari collaboration on the Rodin F1 car.

5: Junior Race Team

Through our acquisition of Carlin, we have established a comprehensive junior open-wheel program encompassing F4, GB3, F3, and F2. While Andretti has a long history of successful participation in U.S. racing, our program offers a direct ladder to an F1 drive by competing in UK and European championships.

6: Founder funded

Unlike recent applicants, Rodin Cars is financially equipped to fully fund the Formula 1 program from the personal wealth of our founder.

We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid. Rodin Cars remains committed to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and will continue to pursue excellence in the world of racing.