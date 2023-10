FIA to revisit Hamilton's Qatar penalty

The FIA has announced that it is to "revisit" the penalty meted out to Lewis Hamilton for walking across the track following his retirement from the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was fined €50,000 (43k) - €25,000 (21k) of which is suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season on condition that there are no repeats - after crossing the live track to get to the pitlane, a breach of Article 26.7 b) of the sporting regulations. He was also given a reprimand, his first of the season.

After crashing into his teammate on the opening lap, Hamilton abandoned his car in the gravel and ran back to the pits, crossing the track that was live at the time, reaching the inside edge of the track just seconds his teammate arrived at high speed after exiting the pits.

The seven-time world champion then continued to walk alongside the track until finally exiting the track.

During the subsequent hearing, Hamilton was apologetic and admitted that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching.

A week later and the FIA has decided to take another look at the penalty handed to the Mercedes driver.

"The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix," reads a statement from the FIA.

"The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent stewards hearing in to the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach.

"However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers."

The general feeling, considering his experience, is that the Briton really should have known better and that a fine didn't set the right example, especially as previous instances of the same offence have resulted in fatalities.

There are various options available to the FIA including disqualification, suspension or even exclusion from an event, however a grid penalty is the most likely move.