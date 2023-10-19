Site logo

Verstappen a different driver since 2021, says Prost

NEWS STORY
19/10/2023

Alain Prost, arguably one of the sport's finest protagonists, believes that the Max Verstappen of 2023 is entirely different to the 2021 version.

The four-time world champion won his titles with McLaren and Williams, and is most famous for his epic rivalry with Ayrton Senna.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Prost, who refuses to be drawn on the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi race, says that Verstappen has matured over the last couple of seasons.

"This Max disappeared after 2021, after that great fight with Hamilton," he writes in his latest column for the French daily.

"I won't talk about the controversial finale," he continues, "but I will talk about the way he and his Red Bull came together during the fight with Mercedes all season.

"That first title made him stronger," he insists. "Since then he has calmed down, except in his pursuit of perfection."

Indeed, such is the superiority of the Dutchman and his team that Prost sees no threat to their domination for the next couple of seasons... possibly beyond.

"It's a bad sign for the competition because it won't stop anytime soon," he says. "The next two years without rule changes are not going to change much. And even from 2026, because he and his team are very talented, they will rise to the challenge and at least compete for the title."

