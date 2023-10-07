Qatar GP: Sprint team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It's a fantastic feeling, to be three time World Champion is incredible.

"It's brilliant for the Team, my family and my friends too. From day one my family have contributed so much of their lives to make me the person I am today. Luckily, I got to FaceTime my mum after the race, she was already on the champagne! It's beautiful because my mum understands, she is a racer too. My dad and was here at the track also so it's nice to have them close. We talk about performance of the car but I think that the most important thing is the atmosphere and the people working in the Team. We've had a lot of great results in tough conditions, but we did an incredible job. It's been a fantastic year and the Team have been working tirelessly throughout the whole year. It's been so enjoyable to be part of this group of people. For now, I'm just enjoying the moment and hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a while, you know we'll keep on pushing and trying to do the best we can."

Sergio Perez: "Firstly, very well done to Max, he has done a tremendous job and he worked really hard for this, together with all the Team, I am very happy for them. The way Max has driven this year has to be one of the best Championship seasons in the history of the sport, he has driven at a different level. He has been outstanding, and he deserves all the success and credit he gets. It was a shame for me today, I was in the wrong place, at the wrong time and there was nothing I could really do unfortunately, I ended up taking a lot of damage to my car. It was a frustrating afternoon because I believe we had the pace to go all the way to good points. I need to recover for tomorrow, do as best as possible and come back strong."

Christian Horner: "And there it is. Max's third World Championship. He now joins some of the great names - Brabham, Piquet, Lauda, Senna and Sir Jackie Stewart. It is fitting company and very well deserved. Max is the most competitive driver that I have ever met. The passion, the heart and the abundance of skill puts him up there with the very best. The confidence we have seen to continually deliver no matter what is something that sets him apart. We have seen it in the wet, on out laps, in variable conditions. The ability to be at one with the car and the belief in himself behind the wheel is absolutely stand out. It surpasses everything we have ever seen. But responsibility for this victory extends beyond one person. It would not be possible without the wider team. The way they have galvanised has been phenomenal, all season, not just here but all the unsung heroes back at the factory have had a hand in this Championship. It is a culmination of all the efforts and endeavors to ensure Max has had all the tools he has needed to accomplish a third straight title. We will take this evening to reflect and celebrate but there is a race tomorrow where we will be right back at it. In the meantime, congratulations Max."