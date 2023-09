Verstappen sets early pace at Monza

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees. It is bright, with a lot of cloud, but rain is not anticipated.

As ever, almost all the updates at Monza are circuit specific due to the unique demands of the circuit. Therefore, Red Bull has a new Front Wing and Rear Wing, with the same for Ferrari. Mercedes has a new rear wing, and Alpine a Beam Wing, while McLaren brings a new Front Wing, Front Corner, Rear Wing, Rear Wing Endplate and Rear Corner.

Alfa Romeo has a new Rear Wing Circuit and Front Corner, while Aston Martin has a new Rear Wing and AlphaTauri a new Front Wing, Beam Wing, Rear Corner and Rear View Mirrors. Williams has a new Front Wing, while Haas has nothing.

As in Hungary, this weekend sees the use of the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA), which sees each driver with just 11 sets of slicks (three hard, four medium and four soft) at their disposal for the whole weekend. In qualifying, drivers can use only one type of compound per session (unless it's wet): in Q1 the hard, in Q2 the medium, and in Q3 the soft.

At Aston Martin, Felipe Drugovich stands in for Lance Stroll in this session.

The lights go green and Norris leads the way, followed by Drugovich, Alonso, Tsunoda and Gasly.

As more drivers emerge, all three compounds are in use. Of course, with a limit of tyres, especially the softs, the drivers will hold off using them, which can also mean less running.

Soon all bar Sargeant, Albon, Zhou and Bottas are on track.

Hamilton (hards) gets the weekend underway with a 24.429, as Perez goes second, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz and Ocon.

Russell reports a vibration on his steering under braking.

Piastri (softs) goes quickest with a 24.241.

After reporting a problem with his clutch, which is causing his car to go into anti-stall, Zhou is pushed back into his garage. Moments later, Bottas reports a similar issue.

Meanwhile, Verstappen goes quickest with a 23.479, as teammate Perez posts a 23.509 to go second. Both are on hards.

Piastri retakes the top spot with a 23.446, just 0.033s up on the hard-shod Verstappen.

Sainz improves to third on the hards, ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc, as Verstappen ups the ante with a 23.027.

Another improvement from Verstappen who stops the clock at 22.657.

Tsunoda complains of rear-locking under braking for Turn 1.

Still no sign of the Williams pair, while the lack of frantic activity in the Alfa Romeo garage suggests a software issue.

On the hards, Leclerc splits the bulls with a 22.966. Over the years it has not been uncommon for Ferrari to set a strong pace on Friday, thereby ensuring a full house for the remainder of the weekend.

Alonso (mediums) goes fourth with a 23.214 as the Williams and Alfa duos finally head out.

"I'm getting way too much helmet lift," reports Verstappen. We've all been there Max, we've all been there.

Meanwhile, Perez retakes second with a 22.954.

"Something is wrong with the rear end, mediums and high speed," reports Bottas.

"Let's try a tow," suggests Perez, "we haven't had a tow."

"I'm bottoming like crazy guys, crazy, it's undriveable," complains Zhou. The Alfa Romeo pair are not having the best of sessions, as Bottas also has an issue with the rear of his car.

Tsunoda goes eighth with a 23.271 on the softs.

In quick succession, Sargeant and Albon go off at Turn 10.

Still on the hards, Sainz goes second with a 22.703, as Russell (hards) improves to fifth (23.189).

With 13 minutes remaining, the highest laced soft runner is Norris in seventh, 0.584s down on Verstappen.

Just ahead of the Briton is Alonso, the currently the quickest driver on mediums.

Asked to confirm if his car is now better, Bottas replies: "Yes!"

Ocon is the latest to run wide in Turn 10 (Ascari).

The session ends. Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Albon.

Piastri is eleventh, ahead of Sargeant, Lawson, Gasly, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Drugovich, Magnussen and Zhou.