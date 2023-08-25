Dutch GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was a good day, we tried a few different things on the car.

There's a couple of things we want to fine tune like the balance, but on the whole it was handling well, even on the long runs. The car has a lot of potential so hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow. I'm feeling confident that we can be ahead in qualifying. I'm looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow, it's fantastic to see all the orange in the grandstands and around the track, I certainly feel the support."

Sergio Perez: "It was a positive Friday, the grid is looking really tight out there once again. We got plenty of information and got to try all the different compounds on the high fuel which will help the Team. I think it is looking competitive so I'm looking forward to the weekend. We just have to keep the momentum into qualifying tomorrow and get the perfect lap together, qualify where we should and then show our race pace. Our Sunday will depend on how qualifying goes, we have a strong car and if we are where we should be we will be in a good place for the race."