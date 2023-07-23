Hungarian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull UM NH UM Norris McLaren NM NH UM Perez Red Bull UH UM UM Hamilton Mercedes UM NH UM Piastri McLaren UM NH UM Russell Mercedes NH NM NM Leclerc Ferrari UM NH UH Sainz Ferrari NS NH UH Alonso Aston Martin UM NH UH Stroll Aston Martin NS UH UH Albon Williams NM UH NH Bottas Alfa Romeo UM UH UH Ricciardo AlphaTauri UM UH UM Hulkenberg Haas UM UH UH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS UH NM Zhou Alfa Romeo UM UH UH Magnussen Haas NM UH UH Sargeant Williams NM UH NH Ocon Alpine UM Gasly Alpine NS