Hungarian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
23/07/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH UM
Norris McLaren NM NH UM
Perez Red Bull UH UM UM
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH UM
Piastri McLaren UM NH UM
Russell Mercedes NH NM NM
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH UH
Sainz Ferrari NS NH UH
Alonso Aston Martin UM NH UH
Stroll Aston Martin NS UH UH
Albon Williams NM UH NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo UM UH UH
Ricciardo AlphaTauri UM UH UM
Hulkenberg Haas UM UH UH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS UH NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo UM UH UH
Magnussen Haas NM UH UH
Sargeant Williams NM UH NH
Ocon Alpine UM
Gasly Alpine NS

