Hungarian GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1:20.504 145.978 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 54 1:21.601 1.097 3 Russell Mercedes 48 1:22.158 1.654 4 Norris McLaren 50 1:22.178 1.674 5 Perez Red Bull 53 1:22.295 1.791 6 Leclerc Ferrari 50 1:22.469 1.965 7 Sainz Ferrari 54 1:22.584 2.080 8 Piastri McLaren 45 1:22.736 2.232 9 Alonso Aston Martin 51 1:22.745 2.241 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 68 1:23.269 2.765 11 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:23.425 2.921 12 Sargeant Williams 36 1:23.496 2.992 13 Hulkenberg Haas 42 1:23.573 3.069 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 42 1:23.651 3.147 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:23.743 3.239 16 Magnussen Haas 54 1:23.864 3.360 17 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 67 1:23.934 3.430 18 Albon Williams 54 1:24.051 3.547