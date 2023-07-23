Site logo

Hungarian GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
23/07/2023

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1:20.504 145.978 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 54 1:21.601 1.097
3 Russell Mercedes 48 1:22.158 1.654
4 Norris McLaren 50 1:22.178 1.674
5 Perez Red Bull 53 1:22.295 1.791
6 Leclerc Ferrari 50 1:22.469 1.965
7 Sainz Ferrari 54 1:22.584 2.080
8 Piastri McLaren 45 1:22.736 2.232
9 Alonso Aston Martin 51 1:22.745 2.241
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 68 1:23.269 2.765
11 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:23.425 2.921
12 Sargeant Williams 36 1:23.496 2.992
13 Hulkenberg Haas 42 1:23.573 3.069
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 42 1:23.651 3.147
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:23.743 3.239
16 Magnussen Haas 54 1:23.864 3.360
17 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 67 1:23.934 3.430
18 Albon Williams 54 1:24.051 3.547

