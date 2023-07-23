Site logo

Hungarian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
23/07/2023

Result of the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1h 38:08.634
2 Norris McLaren 70 + 0:33.731
3 Perez Red Bull 70 + 0:37.603
4 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:39.134
5 Piastri McLaren 70 + 1:02.572
6 Russell Mercedes 70 + 1:05.825
7 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 1:10.317
8 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 1:11.073
9 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 1:15.709
10 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
11 Albon Williams 69 + 1 Lap
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 69 + 1 Lap
14 Hulkenberg Haas 69 + 1 Lap
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 69 + 1 Lap
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
17 Magnussen Haas 69 + 1 Lap
18 Sargeant Williams 67 Retired
19 Ocon Alpine 2 Accident Damage
20 Gasly Alpine 1 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:20.504 (Lap 53)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms