British GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was quite a crazy qualifying, very hectic and slippery in some places.

"I had a little 'incident' in the pit lane, I understeered as I turned and the car just went straight - I think there was quite a bit of damage. That aside, very happy. Equally, I'm very happy for McLaren, you could see how excited everyone was in that garage, they've worked so hard, it's also great for the British fans too. I'm expecting the Ferraris and Mercedes to be more competitive during the race. As for us, we know that we have a good race car and I'm already looking forward to it. I don't mind if it's wet tomorrow, in FP3 we were very fast in the wet so I don't think we need to worry."

Sergio Perez: "Today was quite disappointing. The red flag lasted a lot longer than we initially thought it would so we lost some heat on the tyres and couldn't get enough temperature back into them. We also struggled with the weather. The changing conditions made things a lot trickier, so we ended up having a poor qualifying. We had a good session yesterday so, for now, we need to look forward to tomorrow and just aim to get any many points as possible. It's going to be difficult to come through the field but we will try our very best."

Christian Horner: "A mixed bag from qualifying today. The weather was about as British as it gets; raining while sunny. This complicated things for us slightly but it looks like the race will be dryer so we won't have to flip flop between inters and slicks as we have done today. The change in conditions means we won't be able to take a lot of the data from practice with us but we will certainly take the pole from qualifying. It was another great performance from Max, his 5th pole in a row. Conversely, another tough quali for Checo but remaining confident for a good run tomorrow with plenty to race for."