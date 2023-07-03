F1 to continue at Red Bull Ring until 2030

Formula 1 has announced a new deal with the Red Bull Ring which will see the sport continue at the picturesque venue until 2023.

According to F1, the announcement reiterates the sport's long-term commitment to racing in Austria, following on from the 4-year renewal confirming the race from 2024 to 2027 that was announced earlier this year.

Against the backdrop of the Styrian mountains, the Red Bull Ring has become famous for its high-quality racing - track limits aside - with its three long straights and the famous right-hander, named after Jochen Rindt, Austria's first F1 champion.

Two-time World Champion Max Verstappen has won three times here since its return in 2014, and the circuit has also seen Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas pick up two victories, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also reaching the top step of the podium.

Following the chaos of Sunday's race however, the FIA has called on organisers to make modifications to the circuit.

"In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of Turns 9 and 10," said an FIA spokesperson. "While this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues."

"I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria," said Stefano Domenicali of the contract extension. "The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030. The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us."

"This is great news for everyone involved," added Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments of Red Bull GmbH. "For the Spielberg location, which will be strengthened in the long term. For Formula 1, because the unique tradition of one of the most spectacular and atmospheric races on the calendar will continue. And last but not least for the fans, teams and drivers who love the Red Bull Ring."

"The Red Bull Ring is excited to announce that we will continue our special relationship with Formula 1 until 2030," said Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Ring. "This long-term deal represents Formula 1's strong commitment to Austria and Styria. The fact that the Formula 1 keeps the Home Grand Prix of Red Bull Racing is of great importance for the Murtal region and for the employees of the Red Bull Ring. With pride and joy we celebrate the tenth joint year at Spielberg. Our special thanks goes to the fans and all supporters."

