F1 seeking to restrict grid access

Two separate incidents this season have led to F1 and the FIA looking into the possibility of restricting access to the grid.

In the confusion at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, thinking the race was over, when it was still in fact ongoing, fans broke through the security barriers and made their way on to the track.

In reaction to the scenes, which saw the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in breach of safety regulations, due to the fact that the security measures and protocols which were expected to be in place were not enforced, resulting in, according to the FIA, an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials, an investigation was launched.

Spectators had been able to reach Nico Hulkenberg's stranded Haas, which was parked at exit of Turn 2 and which still had its light flashing red (i.e. the car was in an unsafe condition with possible electrical discharge). All of which presented significant danger.

Even as the FIA awaits the findings of the AGPC's investigation, there was a further incident at Barcelona, when a number of VIP guests, including footballer Neymar, were standing on the edge of the grid as the formation lap got underway.

"We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix," said FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem. "The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali, that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident.

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship, and other categories from my recent experiences," he added, "with too many people on the grid at some events.

“I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security. It is the duty of the FIA to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motor sport is the Federation’s main priority.”

Of course, it is F1 that decides who gets on to the grid and who doesn't and in its determination to boost the sport's image has made a determined effort to ensure that as many 'celebrities' attend as possible, and with the grid being the highlight of the weekend in recent times we have witnessed a sharp increase in 'traffic'.

Of course, despite the FIA's best efforts, one shudders to think how many 'celebrities' F1 is planning to jam onto the Las Vegas grid come November.