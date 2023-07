British GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think it was quite a good day for us.

"It was a little slippery in the beginning but that's due to the high pressures that we are running on the tyres. Of course, that is the same for everyone, but it makes it a bit more difficult in the low speed. I think in general the car has been performing really well so we can be happy with that. The performance has also been strong in both sessions and we could complete our programme. The long runs felt good as well so it's pretty positive. From our side we want to improve the car ahead of qualifying tomorrow but overall, it's been a strong day."

Sergio Perez: "I am pleased with how the sessions went. We've spent a lot of time looking at the tyres today. The most important thing is to assess the data, learn from it and see where and how is best to use that information tomorrow. I think we are looking good for qualifying and for the race. It has been a positive Friday overall, the car is feeling good and we made some positive progress from FP1 to FP2. There is still a lot of work to be done overnight but hopefully tomorrow we can make another step in the right direction."