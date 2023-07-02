Site logo

Austrian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
02/07/2023

Result of the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 25:33.607
2 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:05.155
3 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:17.188
4 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:21.377
5 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:26.327
6 Alonso Aston Martin 71 + 0:30.317
7 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:39.196
8 Russell Mercedes 71 + 0:48.403
9 Gasly Alpine 71 + 0:57.667
10 Stroll Aston Martin 71 + 0:59.043
11 Albon Williams 71 + 1:09.767
12 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
13 Sargeant Williams 70 + 1 Lap
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
15 de Vries AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
17 Piastri McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
19 Magnussen Haas 70 + 1 Lap
Hulkenberg Haas 12 Power Unit

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:07.012 (Lap 71)

