Winning every race unlikely, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen says it is "possible" but "unlikely" that Red Bull will win all 22 of this season's grands prix.

With six races completed, the RB19 has won all of them, with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez maxing out the points in four, however, asked in Spain whether he believes his team can win every single race, the two-time world champion said it is "unlikely".

"How it looks like at the moment, I think we can," he told reporters as the Spanish Grand Prix weekend got underway, "but that's very unlikely to happen.

"There are always things that go wrong," he added, "you have a retirement or whatever.

"Purely on pace, I think at the moment it looks like… but we'll always get to tracks where maybe it doesn't work out exactly, or whatever, bad luck in qualifying, you make your own mistakes."

Even when the world championship consisted of just half-a-dozen events no one team has won every race, though McLaren came within 2 laps of achieving the impossible in 1988, Ayrton Senna denied victory at Monza following a late encounter with Williams Jean-Louis Schlesser.

"Dominance, we've always seen this in Formula 1, it's nothing new," said Verstappen. "I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something that we need to look at.

"You have the odd year or two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team," he added. But overall, when you look back at the 80s, 90s, the 2000s, the early 2010s and all the way until 2020, it's been pure dominance of a certain team."

Asked about his chances of dominating the current season and securing a third title, he said: "It's a very long championship, you need to be very consistent, you can barely afford mistakes, especially when it's one team, one opponent.

"At the moment, it looks like best case you win, worst case you're second, so you can't really lose too many points like that," he added, a reference to his teammate's travails in the Principality.

"From my side, I'll keep grinding every single weekend. It's pretty similar, it doesn't really change anything for me. It's not like I came out of Monaco relieved or whatever. I'm planning to gain points every single weekend."