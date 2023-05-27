Site logo

Monaco GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
27/05/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.365 104.597 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.449 0.084
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.471 0.106
4 Ocon Alpine 1:11.553 0.188
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.630 0.265
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.725 0.360
7 Gasly Alpine 1:11.933 0.568
8 Russell Mercedes 1:11.964 0.599
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.082 0.717
10 Norris McLaren 1:12.254 0.889
11 Piastri McLaren 1:12.395
12 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:12.428
13 Albon Williams 1:12.527
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.623
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:12.625
16 Sargeant Williams 1:13.113
17 Magnussen Haas 1:13.270
18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.279
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.523
20 Perez Red Bull 1:13.850

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms