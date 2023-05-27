Monaco GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.365 104.597 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.449 0.084 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.471 0.106 4 Ocon Alpine 1:11.553 0.188 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.630 0.265 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.725 0.360 7 Gasly Alpine 1:11.933 0.568 8 Russell Mercedes 1:11.964 0.599 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.082 0.717 10 Norris McLaren 1:12.254 0.889 11 Piastri McLaren 1:12.395 12 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:12.428 13 Albon Williams 1:12.527 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.623 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:12.625 16 Sargeant Williams 1:13.113 17 Magnussen Haas 1:13.270 18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.279 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.523 20 Perez Red Bull 1:13.850