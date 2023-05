Monaco GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We completed enough laps today and we were able to get a good understanding of our car here around Monaco.

It was important to find a rhythm early this weekend and avoid any issues. In both sessions the car felt good and it's easy to drive which helps at this circuit. There are going to be lots of ups and downs for everybody this year, so we have to be ready to deliver every weekend. Some race weekends we will be quicker than our rivals and others it might be different, but I'm looking forward to tomorrow's qualifying session."

Lance Stroll: "Every lap mattered in practice today: it's such a short lap around Monaco, it's always tricky to pull everything together, but we got some good running in today and we learned a lot. The AMR23 is working well around here - it's definitely behaving itself - so tonight we'll focus on tweaking a few, final things. The pack has been tight all year - so getting everything right for qualifying will be essential. We'll keep working on the car tonight and see what we can do tomorrow."