Azerbaijan Sprint team notes - AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries: "We were lacking a lot of grip in today's SQ1 and tyres were far from ready, which I think was the same for others too, so we didn't get the chance to properly go for it. The track was still very green, so my first lap was a warm-up lap, and then the next push lap was interrupted.

"For the sprint race, we have to look at the positives. We had encouraging pace and were racing forward. Compared to other cars in the midfield, we didn't seem to struggle as much with tyres, which is encouraging for tomorrow. We gained four places in 17 laps, so if we keep that up for the race, I will be a happy guy tomorrow night. It was good to get out there under racing conditions because it gives you an idea of how to race the first couple of laps. Our top speed has been more competitive than at previous races and the team has put a lot of effort into focusing on that asset of the car at this track. With our package, I believe points will be possible tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "This morning, I think we could've gotten through to SQ2, but unfortunately, I didn't have the opportunity to do the last push lap. The track was hotter today, but the pace of the car was similar to yesterday. Obviously, the result of the Sprint Shootout was frustrating, but it was interesting with everyone on the same tyre compound.

"On the first lap of the Sprint Race, Nyck and I touched as I was trying to pass. I had no space and after the contact, my front wing was damaged, I understeered into the wall and my race was over. It's very frustrating, as we weren't able to maximise today's opportunity. For tomorrow, I'll reset myself, and starting from a good position I'll try to score as many points as possible. Our car suits this track well, so there is huge potential."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "The first-ever Sprint Shootout didn't work out well for us. We knew traffic and tyre management were the key factors today, but unfortunately, the yellow and red flags prevented us from closing a good enough lap in SQ1. We will review in detail how the session went to understand if we could have done things differently.

"Regarding the Sprint Race, both cars were racing hard from the start and ended up side by side at the apex of Turn 3. Nyck made contact with Yuki's front wing while exiting the corner, and as a result, Yuki understeered into the wall in Turn 13. Unfortunately, the damage to his rear right end brought an end to his race. As for Nyck, he was able to overtake some cars which were struggling with the tyres.

"We have gathered some useful data for tomorrow and we'll review the strategy simulations tonight to come up with the best possible scenario for the race."