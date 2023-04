Teams block new tyre rule

A new rule relating to tyres aimed at restricting those drivers able to participate in the final phase of the Shootout has been blocked by the teams.

In a further twist to the revision of the Sprint weekend format, even the most Herculean of efforts would not have seen Lando Norris or Yuki Tsunoda take part in the final phase of today's Shootout which comprises the grid for the subsequent Sprint.

While in qualifying drivers are free to use whatever tyres they choose, in the Shootout drivers are restricted to one set of mediums in the first and second phases and softs in the all-important final phase.

However, in a further twist, a proposed new rule dictates that in the final phase each set used must be new.

Article 30.5 (iv) states: "In the period SQ3 of the sprint shootout, up to one set of dry-weather tyres may be used, and this must only be a new set of the soft specification."

Therefore, Norris and Tsunoda - who qualified 7th and 8th for tomorrow's Grand Prix - and who had used all their available sets of softs during Friday's sessions, would have been precluded from taking part in the final phase today which would have meant the best they could hope for was to start ninth or tenth.

"If you look at the regulation you are obliged to use a new set of tyres," confirmed Pirelli's Mario Isola. "Obviously it's a new regulation and it's probably needed to do some fine-tuning," he added in a masterpiece of understatement.

However, a late move by the teams saw the rule blocked, the FIA unable to get the required number of votes, however there is every likelihood it will be introduced later in the year, possibly at Imola which features the next of the season's six sprints.