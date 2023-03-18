Wolff would understand if Hamilton quit Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits that he would have "no grouch" should Lewis Hamilton seek employment elsewhere.

The events of Abu Dhabi aside, the fact is that Lewis Hamilton's light gradually appears to be fading. Last season he failed to win a race for the first time since entering the sport, even failing to secure a pole position.

This year looks to be little better, if not worse, with the Briton voicing rare public criticism of Mercedes in claiming that it ignored his warnings about carrying over the W13 concept to this year's car.

For as long as anyone can remember, even at the height of his domination of the sport, the Briton has been linked with a "dream" move to Ferrari, indeed even at a time much of the media is claiming a meltdown at Maranello, certain sections of the media continue to link the Stevenage Rocket to the Prancing Horse, even though he would no doubt bump into a certain Monegasque youngster equally eager to find alternative employment.

While Red Bull might be a step too far and Aston Martin not quite there yet, there is growing speculation that Hamilton will at some point opt to jump ship.

"I don't think that Lewis will leave Mercedes," Toto Wolff told the media as the Jeddah weekend got underway. "He's at the stage of a career where we trust each other, we have formed the great bond among each other and we have no reason to doubt each other, even though this is a difficult spell.

"It will be so nice when we come out of this valley of tears, and come back to solid performances," he added.

"Nevertheless, as a driver if he wants to win another championship, he needs to make sure that he has the car," admitted the Austrian. "And if we cannot demonstrate that we're able to give him a car in the next couple of years, then he needs to look everywhere. I don't think he's doing it at that stage, but I will have no grouch if that happens in a year or two."

Asked about Hamilton's recent criticism of the team, which he now describes as an "unfortunate choice of words", Wolff said: "Well, we speak all the time, but it's not a single word that matters in the team because we know each other so well.

"We know there are emotions at play with him, with me, with many others in the team and that we wear our hearts on our sleeves, and sometimes you say things that in the media being very quickly translated in a controversial way or polarising, which, inside of the team, never cause any waves because we know that the emotions can run high.

"To be honest, if I'm watching a lap time deficit, a coming together or a race that doesn't go well, I'd also like to say that I'm not happy where the team, where the car has been developed to. But that's OK inside of the team, we want the emotion high and we have tough love, we are saying it straight out when it's missing and nobody's ever going to... not take it on the chin in the team."

Referring to the ongoing 'silly season' speculation, Wolff said: "I have no idea what is being said in the silly season. I just know where we are with Lewis and with George and nothing else is relevant. We're talking when we want to do it and how but we just need to change some terms, the dates basically."

Asked if he is confident Hamilton will remain with Mercedes beyond the end of the current season, the Austrian said: "I'm absolutely confident."

Finally, asked about Hamilton's surprise decision to split with his performance coach, Angela Curren, Wolff said: "Angela was part of the gang for a long time. I think in every team, whether that is his close circle, or also in the wider group, you know, this is not a static situation that you can freeze, because we all develop as people, we develop as an organisation and if things don't work out anymore, then we need to be honest about it and then bring change.

"Angela will always be a mascot of the team. She's the only one who has a louder voice than a starting car. But, you know, if this is what he decides, we will always absolutely support him, whatever direct direction he wants to take."