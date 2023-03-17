Hamilton parts company with his performance coach Cullen

In a surprise move, Lewis Hamilton and his performance coach, Angela Cullen have announced that have parted company after seven years.

The New Zealander, mum-of-two, was rarely away from the driver's side, even on non-race weekends, however, ahead of today's opening practice session both took to Instagram to announce the decision to ‘split’.

"Exactly 7 years ago on this day I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP," wrote Cullen, a former International hockey player turned physiotherapist who previously worked with the renowned Hintsa Performance. "Today I'm excited to share l'm off on my next adventure.

"I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue. Thanks to the MB team, who have been my family for the past 7 years.

"And Lewis Hamilton you GOAT! It's been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you, I'm so proud of you and everything you have achieved.

"Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us. I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There's nothing you can't do."

"For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side," responded Hamilton, "pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.

"So today I hope you'll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you."

Speaking at the FIA press conference, Toto Wolff said it was Hamilton's decision to end the partnership with Cullen, though he didn't say why.