Site logo

Hamilton exempted from jewellery ban

NEWS STORY
03/03/2023

Lewis Hamilton has been exempted from the FIA's crackdown on jewellery over fears of disfigurement.

Ever since the crackdown was announced last season, the centre of attention has been the seven-time world champion who is known for his love of bling.

The Briton has constantly warned that removing certain items such his nose stud could cause an infection and all eyes were on the stewards heading into this weekend.

Today however, ahead of opening practice, officials announced that the Briton had been exempted having heard from a Mercedes representative and receiving a medical
report from the team's doctor, which had requested the exemption.

The stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion, consequently the stewards determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the nose stud.

Furthermore, despite a crackdown on perceived activism, Hamilton was given the all-clear to continue wearing a helmet sporting the Pride rainbow.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms