Hamilton exempted from jewellery ban

Lewis Hamilton has been exempted from the FIA's crackdown on jewellery over fears of disfigurement.

Ever since the crackdown was announced last season, the centre of attention has been the seven-time world champion who is known for his love of bling.

The Briton has constantly warned that removing certain items such his nose stud could cause an infection and all eyes were on the stewards heading into this weekend.

Today however, ahead of opening practice, officials announced that the Briton had been exempted having heard from a Mercedes representative and receiving a medical

report from the team's doctor, which had requested the exemption.

The stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion, consequently the stewards determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the nose stud.

Furthermore, despite a crackdown on perceived activism, Hamilton was given the all-clear to continue wearing a helmet sporting the Pride rainbow.