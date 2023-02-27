Final chicane removed at Barcelona

The controversial final chicane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been removed ahead of this year's Grand Prix.

The chicane was added in 2007 in a bid to aid overtaking, however, in recent years it has been the scene of numerous 'traffic jams' as drivers seek a gap ahead of their qualifying runs and therefore become a safety issue.

In order to carry out the change, the FIA demanded new TECPRO barriers at the final two corners.

Stuart Robertson, Head of Circuit and Rally Safety at the FIA, and Niels Wittich, Formula 1 Race Director and Safety Delegate, were in charge of approving this modification during their inspection of the track at the end of January, which also included the approval of a new much wider run-off area at Turn 1 where a 70 metre gravel run-off has been installed along with a new safety fence at Turns 1 and 2, thus significantly improving the safety of drivers.

With this modification, the Barcelona track can continue to host races while a second phase of works is being carried out which affects the service roads surrounding the area and a part of the public area. This second phase is scheduled to be finished by the end of March.

The iconic 'scoreboard' at the pit lane exit has also been remodelled, organisers having installed new "more modern" signalling tower.

Other work carried out at the track includes painting, replacing some of the kerbs and renewing tyres barriers.

The former hospitality areas known as Corporate Lounges will feature a new layout and become open-plan, while the permanent toilets in the fan areas will also be refurbished in time for the 2023 season.