Albert Park to feature four DRS zones

This year's Australian Grand Prix is set to be the fastest ever, as it is confirmed that there will be four DRS zones.

Following the various modifications carried out to the Albert Park layout, last year's race was set to feature four zones but this was reduced to three after safety concerns were raised.

At a drivers briefing dominated by the announcement that the FIA was to ban jewellery and non-regulatory underwear, and described by Christian Horner as "entertaining", Fernando Alonso raised a number of concerns over the zone between Turn 8 and before Turn 9.

Now, just over a month before F1 returns to Melbourne, officials have announced that the previous issues have been resolved and therefore there will be four zones once again.

"I've had positive feedback from the FIA and Formula One that technically speaking, a fourth DRS zone will be implemented," Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss, Andrew Westacott tells the Herald Sun.

"That means the cars will be going faster coming into turn 11," he adds, "and if they are going faster, that means faster through that whole area and faster lap times.

"It will be the fastest race in Melbourne ever," he continues, "and that is a result of a number of things. You've got the evolution of the cars from last year - and they've obviously got better - and the fourth DRS zones means the cars will be quicker around the back of the circuit, which will obviously increase speed and therefore reduce lap time and make it the quickest Grand Prix and the highest average speed ever in Melbourne."