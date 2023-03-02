Hamilton rubbishes talk of Mercedes Plan-B

Seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton has rubbished media claims that Mercedes has a Plan-B whereby it abandons the current concept of the W14.

Though the bouncing that plagued its predecessor appears to have been resolved, the W14 clearly has issues, not least a lack of pace.

With the team sticking to its zero-sidepods concept, in light of pre-season testing, while Mercedes has made clear that it is relying on upgrades that will be introduced over the course of the season, it has been claimed that the German team could actually return to the drawing board and essentially start all over again.

Lewis Hamilton was quick to rubbish the suggestion.

"I saw people talking about a Plan-B, there isn't a Plan-B, that's complete rubbish," he told Sky Sports. "We are living in a time of cost cap, to rebuild and redo a design of car you'd have to go back to square one and we don't have time in the season to do that, so that's not on the cards. We'll continue to evolve and build this car and try to push it to the absolute limit.

"I know I've got the best team behind me to close the gap," he added, "it's just finding that performance as fast as we can."

Asked how easy it is to remain positive and whether he can still challenge for the title he said: "We'll find out over the next couple of days what's realistic, but that's what I'm prepared for. I've prepared myself for a championship battle, but whether or not we have the equipment to fight for the championship we'll find out. I do believe I've got the team still that are championship worthy, it's just for us to keep our heads down.

"Last year when we arrived and we had all those problems, all of us were like panic mode, trying to figure out what was the issue and trying to fix it," he continued, "and it took us forever to fully try and understand it.

"This year we're starting with a car that doesn't bounce but it is very, very similar to last year's car, but there are some positives there and I think it's a good foundation to work from."

In a clearly feisty mood, the Briton took the opportunity to hit out former racers, 1996 and 2009 world champions Damon Hill and Jenson Button, for suggesting that talks with Mercedes over a new contract are 'on hold' due to Hamilton's lack of faith in the W14, and that should the car not enable him to challenge for the title the seven-time champion could walk away from the sport.

"'It is ultimately people creating rumours without facts," he said, "and it is never helpful, you would have thought that they would both know me by now.

"I have been with Mercedes since I was 13," he continued, "and despite a difficult time last year, I am still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I will still be here.

"I am a fighter and we fight as a team," he added. "I love the challenge of findings solutions and I still believe I am able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to.

"Of course, I wish we were starting the season with a great car but it is the journey that really counts.

"There is no hold-up with our contract," he insisted. "I have always been very, very relaxed and I don't feel like I have to get it done right this second. I am in a very fortunate position.

"It will get done when we are ready. I have a great relationship with Toto and with Mercedes and we fully support each other. I am really excited about the future together and really proud of the work we are doing, on and off the track and the potential of new things that we can do moving forward.

"We will get there unless something catastrophic happens between me and Toto and we get in the boxing ring, but other than that we are good."

Asked to predict the outcome this weekend, Hamilton's response was entirely predictable.

"They (Red Bull) developed an amazing car last year, blew away all the records and won pretty much everything," he said. "They were not even pushing at the end of the season and they were way ahead. I don't see that changing at the start."

However, he believes nemesis Max Verstappen could fall prey to over-confidence.

"It is always possible that you take your eye off the ball as an athlete," he said, "because once you have something sealed the pressure does switch. It is different and you can sleep more and you don't have to push in your training as much. But he will be very, very, very confident."