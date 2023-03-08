Stroll gives insight to injuries

Following his "heroic" drive to 6th on Sunday, Lance Stroll has given further insight into his recovery following his cycling crash.

Despite missing pre-season testing and even being doubtful for the season opening race in Bahrain, Aston Martin gave little insight into its driver's injuries or the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Though, over the course of the weekend he shared details, including the fact that he had broken a toe in addition to his two wrists, it was only after the race that Stroll opted to give further insight.

Taking to Instagram, Stroll confirmed that the operations were carried out by Dr Xavier Mir, who is known for his work with MotoGP riders, 48 hours after the accident.

Seemingly, he was originally told by Dr Mir that he would be OK for the second race of the season, in Saudi Arabia, though "with a bit of luck, he was optimistic I could race in Bahrain," Stroll wrote, adding that this "was a faint possibility".

"Unfortunately, Dr Mir explained that the fractures in my left hand/wrist and toe weren't suitable for fixation," he continued, "and that I'd need to rely on a more conservative approach to heal my other injuries.

"My medical team ensured we were doing anything and everything that showed some evidence for bone healing. It became my full-time job, trying to combine everything that could help, even if it was by 0.5%.

"Initially, progress was slow," he admitted, "I needed a lot of help even with daily tasks at home. But each day got better and once the cast came off on day four it became possible we had a chance of racing in Bahrain.

"My medical team devised a programme that would help me restore mobility and strength in my wrists. Rehab required hard work and persistence, but with an incredible medical team and my friends and family supporting me I was able to push through the pain and get back on track in Bahrain with my team and fellow drivers."

Speaking after the race, teammate Fernando Alonso, who was fully aware of Stroll's situation, described the youngster as his "hero".

"He is my hero," the Spaniard told Sky Sports. "If you see his hands and feet, you will think he cannot race.

"He has shown phenomenal effort to the whole team, very inspiring for us to see the determination and motivation from Lance.

"Sometimes, people think he is not motivated to drive but he was very impressive this weekend and a lot of points for the team so he deserves a good podium very soon."

Picture Credit: Lance Stroll/Instagram