Stroll broke toe in cycling accident

Lance Stroll has revealed that as well as both wrists, he also broke his toe in his pre-season cycling accident.

When Aston Martin announced that the youngster would not participate in pre-season testing due to the injuries incurred, it was left to the experts of social media to fill in the missing details as to the circumstances surrounding the accident and exactly how bad his injuries really were.

Once it was confirmed that the Canadian would be able to race this weekend more details were revealed, including the fact that he had broken both wrists.

Speaking in the moments after qualifying however, having put his car an impressive eighth on the grid, right behind the two Mercedes, Stroll revealed that he had broken his toe in the accident also.

"If someone had offered me a one percent chance to be here, I'd have taken it," he admitted. "It's exactly two weeks today since my accident. I couldn't move both hands, couldn't walk... I had a broken big toe on the right foot as well. The light was very far at the end of the tunnel.

"I came out of surgery twelve days ago, got out of the hospital ten days ago kind of thing. I'm pretty grateful and just happy to be here."

Insisting that the injuries were not "anything that's limiting me to drive", he said: "I think every day is getting easier. I'm not as worried now as I was a week ago."

Asked about his teammate's performance, he said: "Impressive. Every lap I am in the garage congratulating him in every session, because it is not easy what he is doing.

"This shows how determined he is to get a good result and a good career in Formula One," he added. "His passion for the sport, which sometimes is not really sold like this, because Lawrence is the owner and things like that. This weekend he's showing a lot of things for everybody."

