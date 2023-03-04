"No problem," insists Stroll

Lance Stroll insists that he is fit to continue driving despite on-board footage showing him having difficulty.

Early in the opening session, when given some advice, the Canadian's mood became clear when he snapped: "Just let me drive!"

In second practice, when told "we need to compromise Turn 1 and have a better line in Turn 2", he responded, "I can't with the hands!"

On-board footage subsequently showed the Aston Martin driver appearing to 'rest' his right wrist whilst forcing the steering wheel with his left. This obviously raised concerns over his ability to race this weekend.

"I'm feeling alright," he subsequently told reporters. "A little stiff, but it was overall ok in the car today.

"I was just protecting it," he added, "it feels a little more comfortable. I feel like I can definitely drive, no problem.

"It was so great to be back in the car and get my first proper laps of 2023 in," he continued. "It has only been 13 days since my accident and at that point I was not sure I would be back in an F1 car so soon, so to be here with the team is amazing."

Despite the concern over his wrist the youngster finished sixth quickest, ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

"We lost a little bit of time in FP1 with an ignition issue," he said, "but once that was fixed we ran well and collected some important data to work through tonight.

"It is clear that the team have made some really good progress over the winter break, the car was feeling great to drive and I am excited to get back behind the wheel tomorrow."

