No timeline for Hamilton "announce" insists Wolff

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff insists that there is no immediate pressure to secure a contract extension with Lewis Hamilton.

A year on from the 'will he, won't he' headlines that surrounded the Briton's future following the events of Abu Dhabi, Hamilton is in contract with Mercedes for the remainder of the season.

Despite some of the media talking of deals that would tie the seven-time champ to the Three Pointed Star for up to 13 more seasons, albeit for £387m ($478m), any new deal is likely to be for two or three years, while Hamilton is also thought to be requiring a future ambassadorial role.

Speaking at today's launch of the car which the Stevenage Rocket hopes will take him to a record eighth title, Wolff insists that there is no immediate rush to put pen to paper.

"We've done a few of these contracts in the past," said the Austrian, "and they change little from iteration to iteration. So it's not hugely complex, apart from the obvious terms.

"We've had a first chat," he continued, "but I don't want to commit to any timeline because it's not important for him nor for us at this stage. "It runs a full year and we're going to find the right time."

38 last month, Wolff doesn't see Hamilton's age as a potential stumbling block.

"His age plays no role for this next contract," he said. "If you look at how well top athletes in the world have pushed the boundaries, and I'm thinking about Tom Brady who is 45, and he's on the pitch throwing a ball and being tackled, so age plays no role.

"He knows what he has with the team," said the Austrian. "We won eight constructors' titles in a row and we got it wrong last year.

"The resource, the capability is there and we just need to continue to develop like we did last season. So I don't think there's any doubt in Lewis' mind the team can perform."

