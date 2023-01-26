Sky drops Herbert and di Resta

Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta have been dropped from Sky's F1 broadcasting team.

It was veteran Herbert who first hinted at the news when he tweeted a picture of the Sky team on Wednesday along with the comment: "Going to miss this team".

The British broadcaster subsequently issued a statement confirming that Herbert was no longer part of its team along with the news that Paul di Resta had also been dropped.

"Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012," said the statement.

"We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years. Everyone wishes him all the best for the future."

Always ready to tick a box or two, surprisingly Sky admits that neither of the pair will be replaced and will instead continue with the current team of nine, which is frequently augmented by the likes of Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Danica Patrick and Anthony Davidson.

While di Resta had a Marmite effect on viewers, Herbert was more widely liked, especially for his unscripted, forthright views, even if it meant upsetting the likes of Fernando Alonso.