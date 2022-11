Sao Paulo GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "There was a lot going on in the race, but we were able to take some chances towards the end. We did not have much pace with the Medium tyre earlier on in the race but the balance on the Soft was much better. It is a nice feeling to score a point after a challenging weekend as a whole but it is a shame that Alfa Romeo pulled a little bit further away from us in the Constructors' Championship today. It will be tough, but we will try and overhaul them in Abu Dhabi next weekend."

Sebastian Vettel: "I made a decent start but lost a couple of positions at the first pit-stop and that started to reshape my afternoon. I had decent pace, but the timing of the second Safety Car did not go in my favour because I was on Mediums while a lot of cars around me were on Softs for the restart. It feels like we should have scored more points today - but, given how things played out, I do not think we could have done much more than we did. That is racing sometimes. We will go again in Abu Dhabi next week."

Mike Krack - Team Principal: "This was a thrilling race on a fantastic racetrack in front of a terrific crowd - but, despite running in the top 10 for the entire afternoon and coming home with a valuable World Championship point, things did not really work out for us today. Sebastian raced hard on a two-stop strategy, running as high as third, but the timings of the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car really played against him today. From 15th, Lance made another customary blistering start and was able to run on the edge of the top 10, ultimately scoring a point. I want to thank both drivers' teamwork today - Lance helped Sebastian to gain ground after his second stop; then Sebastian moved aside to let Lance challenge Valtteri [Bottas] for ninth place. We come away encouraged by our pace and will go again one final time in Abu Dhabi next weekend."