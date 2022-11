Sao Paulo GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "I always like these conditions. It was slippery out there, and very tricky to correctly judge the weather. We missed out on getting through to Q3 by a tenth - maybe even a bit less - which makes you think about where you could have made up that time. But, to be honest, I was pretty happy with the lap - then it started to drizzle, so maybe the timing was not ideal. It is a shame because I thought we could have got through today. There is lots to play for tomorrow and on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "It was a difficult session all around today. I do not think we had the pace in qualifying, so we need to look into why that was. We will see what we can do tomorrow in the Sprint and again in the Grand Prix on Sunday. The weather is expected to be a bit up and down all weekend, so there should be plenty of opportunities to make some overtakes and pick up some points."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "The unpredictable weather made for a challenging qualifying session today. A damp but drying track in Q1 forced everyone to run for pretty much the whole session as the surface was constantly improving. We timed the switch to dry tyres well and both Lance and Sebastian progressed. For the start of Q2 the track remained mostly dry, but some light rain returned in the final part of the session and prevented us from improving our times. There is plenty to play for tomorrow in the Sprint and we will work hard to make some progress ahead of Sunday's race."