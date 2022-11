Sao Paulo Sprint: team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "I was fighting hard out there today - a few of us were stuck behind Esteban [Ocon], who I think had some damage, so that lost us some time. Without that, I might have been able to catch Kevin [Magnussen] before the end - and that would have earned us a point. Overall, however, I think we can be happy with today: our pace was good, we looked after the tyres well and we were making up places. Everything worked well today - let us see what we can do tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "I made a good start and gained a few positions on the first lap. Everything was looking positive, but then I started to lose a little bit of pace as the race unfolded - and that meant I dropped a couple of places battling in the midfield. We need to look at what happened there. We go again tomorrow - and anything can happen at this place."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "I think the Sprint served up a very entertaining spectacle for the fans today. Even though today's race is only to determine the grid, we saw hard racing up and down the grid, not least among our cars. Sebastian had good pace and was able to make it count as he secured ninth place at the flag. Lance had a strong opening lap, making up three places, but he was not as comfortable in the car today and his pace dropped off in the second half of the race. Nonetheless, it is Sunday that counts and we will take the lessons learned today to try and maximise tomorrow and score some points."