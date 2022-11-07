Aspiring Racecar Drivers: What happens if you have a DUI record?

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is the most common crime in America. After being charged with DUI, the lives of many otherwise responsible drivers have spiraled downward.

Drunk driving convictions carry severe consequences, some of which can last for years. We all know what happens immediately: driving privileges are suspended, you must pay fees and fines, insurance rates increase, attendance at a drunk driving education program is mandatory, and jail time is a possibility. If you have a record of DUI, San Diego DUI lawyers might be of help to you.

Unfortunately, a DUI can have harrowing consequences. A DUI conviction can affect your life negatively even if you do everything by the book and pay every fine. Understanding the consequences of a DUI is the first step in protecting oneself, one's family, and one's future from them.

First, let's define driving under the influence.

Driving under drugs or alcohol is referred to as a DUI/DWI. These medications can be legally obtained without a prescription or acquired illegally. In most states, a conviction for driving under the influence is a misdemeanor, but it is a felony in some states.

BAC tests identify drivers too intoxicated to drive safely (BAC). Different states have different thresholds for legal intoxication. Like most other states, Utah has a lower BAC limit for drivers over 21 (0.5% vs. 0.08%).

The precise limit may be lower depending on the specifics of your state's laws. If you are under 21 or on DUI probation, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.01% or higher is illegal.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the limit for commercial drivers is 0.04%. Those who operate a commercial vehicle and possess a CDL must comply. If convicted of DUI while operating a commercial vehicle, you may also have your regular driving privileges suspended.

Some long-term consequences of a DUI conviction

Driver's License Revocation

Authorities may revoke an individual's driving privileges for up to two years after a first-time conviction for DUI. If your employment depends on your ability to drive, a conviction for driving under the influence may make it difficult for you to get to work or even lead to your dismissal.

The inability to drive whenever desired is annoying. Performing daily activities such as running errands, visiting relatives, and engaging in other customary social activities will only be possible with a license. In addition, you may find it challenging to arrive at work on time, become more frustrated, and find it difficult to maintain concentration once you do. The quality of your work may also decline.

Background Checks

Before hiring a candidate, the majority of businesses conduct a background check. A DUI conviction, whether felony or misdemeanor, will appear on a background check and may make it difficult to find employment. Background checks may be conducted in response to student loans, university admission, and housing requests. A DUI arrest may harm your chances of finding a new rental property.

Employment

An arrest and conviction for DUI may have repercussions on your current job. The inconvenience of missing court proceedings, community service, or jail time can lead to schedule conflicts and even the loss of employment.

In addition, having a DUI on your record can significantly hinder your employment prospects. Many prospective employers will not even consider a candidate with a DUI conviction. Your DUI conviction may make it difficult, if not impossible, to obtain the desired job, even if it has nothing to do with the position you're applying for.

You may only be able to pursue careers in sales, truck driving, pizza delivery, catering, or cab driving, to name a few, if you can pass a driving test.

Auto Insurance Rates

Expect a substantial increase in auto insurance premiums following a conviction for DUI, as insurance companies consider such drivers especially dangerous. Your insurance premiums may increase by as much as threefold over several years. In extreme cases, insurance companies could cancel your insurance policy entirely.

Professional Relationships

Even if you are ultimately found not guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence, the arrest itself may harm your professional reputation. Despite your best efforts, the public may discover that you were arrested for DUI. Your personal and professional reputation will suffer as a result of this.