United States GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a really hard, but fun, race today and I'm happy to be back in the Top 10 again after a long gap. I'm glad that I could finish in the points this weekend and to honour the memory of Mr Mateschitz. The pace on the Mediums was really good, which we didn't quite expect, and I was able to get some good overtakes in. We struggled a bit more on the Hards, which was a shame, so we need to go away and understand why this compound doesn't work that well for us. Overall though, I'm pleased to be scoring points again and hope we can carry this on until the end of the season."

Pierre Gasly: "I was happy with the car in the race, the pace was strong from the start, and I had a lot of fun driving out there today. It is a shame we had the penalties but for sure I wasn't trying to be smart or gain any advantage. There are referees that decide, it is unfortunate, but there are still plenty of positives to take from today. I was involved in many awesome battles and overtakes, which showed the car can be competitive, with points being possible. I am looking forward to the next few races, to see what we can do."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Firstly, as a team we'd like to say a big congratulations to Oracle Red Bull Racing for securing the Constructors' Championship this weekend. Now looking at our race, we need to get into the details later, but we have missed an opportunity for more points today. Pierre was leading the midfield pack of cars, fighting for seventh until his second stop, but dropped behind this pack due to the penalty we picked up under the first Safety Car. This issue, and a subsequent further penalty, effectively ended his chance of points. With Yuki, he did well to also get into this pack from 19th on the grid, but he struggled a bit on the Hards, meaning it took too long to get past a couple of cars ahead. Therefore, he ran out of time to get on to the back of Magnussen and put him under some pressure. However, we've got three races to go and there's still a lot to play for!"