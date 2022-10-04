Wolff eyes another 5 years for Hamilton

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton could have another 5 years in him as he eyes new contract with seven-time champion.

Think back to February and it was still doubtful that Lewis Hamilton would participate in the 2022 Formula One World Championship, such was his anger and frustration at what had happened just a couple of months earlier in Abu Dhabi.

Yet when he finally reappeared in his Mercedes racesuit we were assured that his presence had never been in doubt, even though Wolff had spent the entire winter threatening that it was.

Adding to any frustration and anger that Hamilton still felt from Abu Dhabi was that from the outset the W13 was clearly a dog, and the controversial loss of a historic eighth title was followed by a roller-coaster season that tested the Briton's mettle to the absolute limit.

Despite the knock backs, earlier in the summer, when asked if he was considering following the example of Sebastian Vettel and retiring, Hamilton was adamant, telling reporters that there was still "plenty of fuel in the tank".

Speaking to Channel 4, Toto Wolff agreed, indeed the Austrian believes Hamilton could grace the sport for a further 5 years, admitting that talks are already ongoing.

"The advantage is we speak a lot together," said Wolff. "Just last week we sat down and he says 'look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?'.

"Over time we have just grown together," he continued. "We are totally transparent with each other. Lewis will be the first one to say 'I can't do this anymore', because I feel I haven't got the reactions anymore, or I've just lost fun doing it and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong.

"So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a in contract extension - which is going to happen - that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold."

Hard to believe but in January Hamilton is 38, and thanks to the fact that Fernando Alonso (41) is continuing, remains the second oldest driver on the F1 grid.

"I don't know if 40 is that age where you say that is not adequate anymore for a racing driver," said Wolff. "If you look at where Fernando is with 41 years, he's still very much there. Now, is he the same Fernando that he was at 25? I don't know, but he's very competitive still. You look at Tom Brady who is somebody I really admire for having the discipline in how he manages his life and his sport, he's 43 or 44 and he's still on the pitch.

"So Lewis, with the way he leads his life, with the full, ultra-narrow focus on his Formula 1 racing, all the others are just hobbies, I think he can take it quite far."