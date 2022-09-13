Red Bull "almost unbeatable", concedes Hamilton

Facing the very prospect of his first season in F1 without a win, Lewis Hamilton admits that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are "almost unbeatable".

Despite appearing to be on top of the bouncing issue that has plagued it for most of the season, Mercedes form continues to change from circuit to circuit.

As a result, with just 6 races remaining, Lewis Hamilton, who has won at least one race every season since he entered F1 in 2007, is facing the very real prospect of seeing out 2022 empty-handed.

Despite six visits to the podium this season, on two of those occasions to the second step, he has yet to make it to the top, and as the season finale in Abu Dhabi approaches he fears he is running out of time.

"We have to be realistic, that Red Bull is almost unbeatable," admits the seven-time world champion. "It's going to take some real doing to beat that car.

"Performance-wise we have not caught them," he continues, "and we don't have upgrades coming to enable us to overtake them. So it's going to take some fortune going our way to win.

"It's not impossible," he insists, "because we could have beaten them in Budapest. But Max is generally chilled at the front, so you can never tell their true pace."

Ignoring the 116 point comfort cushion he enjoys in terms of Charles Leclerc, the fact is that Verstappen has won 11 races this season, and while the Monegasque returned from the summer break claiming he could 'do a Vettel' and win all the remaining races, it is the Dutchman who is enjoying a string of five successive victories.

Indeed, Verstappen can wrap up the title in Singapore next month, though Japan, a week later, seems more likely.

To win in Singapore Verstappen needs to outscore Leclerc by 22 points, which essentially means the Dutchman must win the race with his rival 8th or lower... which, considering Ferrari's record on reliability and strategy, isn't impossible.

Mathematically, teammate Sergio Perez and even George Russell are in with a shout, but would have to pull off the biggest turnaround in the history of sport.

If Verstappen doesn't wrap things up in Singapore, he can still secure the title on Japan if he has a 112 point advantage over Leclerc - or Perez or Russell - at race end.