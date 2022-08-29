The Most Common Causes Of Traffic Accidents That Can Be Prevented Easily

It is no secret that Mississippi has one of the highest rates of traffic accidents in the United States.

In fact, according to recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are more than 2,000 fatalities on Mississippi roads every year. That is a staggering number, and it means that on average, six people die in traffic accidents in Mississippi every day.

What is not so well known is that many of these accidents could be prevented easily if drivers would just take a few simple precautions. This article will look at seven of the most common causes of traffic accidents in Mississippi and how to avoid them.

Speeding

One of the most common causes of traffic accidents is speeding. Drivers who are speeding are more likely to lose control of their vehicle, and they are also more likely to cause serious injuries or even death if they collide with another vehicle or object. According to the attorneys at Pittman, Roberts & Welsh, PLLC, speeding is the leading cause of personal injury claims and fatalities in Mississippi. If you are caught speeding in Mississippi, you can expect to pay a fine of up to $500.

Therefore, the best way to avoid being involved in a speeding-related accident is to simply obey the posted speed limits. It is also important to drive at a speed that is appropriate for the conditions, such as slower speeds when it is raining or snowing.

Distracted Driving

Another leading cause of traffic accidents is distracted driving. This can include anything from talking on the phone to eating or drinking while behind the wheel. Even something as simple as changing the radio station can be enough to take your attention away from the road and lead to an accident. Sometimes, all you need is shorter than a second to cause a car accident.

The best way to avoid being involved in a distracted driving-related accident is to simply put your phone away and out of reach while you are behind the wheel. If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over to a safe location first. It is also important to avoid other distractions, such as eating, drinking, or partaking in a conversation with passengers, while driving.

If you must do any of these things while driving, pull over to a safe location first.

Driving Under the Influence

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is another leading cause of traffic accidents. It is estimated that around 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in Mississippi involve a driver who is under the influence of alcohol. That is a staggering number, and it underscores just how dangerous it is to get behind the wheel when you are impaired.

If you are caught driving under the influence in Mississippi, you can expect to face stiff penalties, including a fine of up to $5,000, up to 12 months in jail, and a driver's license suspension of up to two years. Also, if you are involved in an accident while driving under the influence, you could be held liable for any injuries or damage that you cause.

The best way to avoid being involved in a driving under the influence-related accident is to simply not do it. If you are going to drink, make sure to have a designated driver or take a cab or Uber. There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you are impaired.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving can include anything from speeding to making sudden lane changes or running red lights. Essentially, it is any type of driving that puts other people at risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reckless driving is a factor in around one-third of all traffic fatalities.

If you are caught driving recklessly in Mississippi, you can expect to pay a fine of up to $500 and have your driver's license suspended for up to six months. This can increase to up to a year if you are involved in an accident while driving recklessly.

The best way to avoid being involved in a reckless driving-related accident is to simply drive responsibly. Obey the posted speed limits and traffic laws, and never take unnecessary risks while behind the wheel.

Tailgating

Tailgating can be a form of reckless driving, but it is such a common problem on Mississippi roads that it warrants its mention. When you tailgate, you are following too closely behind the car in front of you, which leaves no room for error and increases the likelihood of an accident.

With a fine of up to $500 and a driver's license suspension of up to six months, the penalties for tailgating in Mississippi are the same as those for reckless driving.

The best way to avoid being involved in a tailgating-related accident is to give the car in front of you enough space. The rule of thumb is to leave one car in length for every 10 miles per hour that you are traveling. So, if you are driving 50 miles per hour, you should leave five car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

Additionally, if someone is tailgating you, do not brake suddenly. This could cause the person behind you to rear-end your car. Instead, slow down gradually until the person behind you has enough space to pass.

Failure to Yield

When you fail to yield, you fail to give the right of way to another driver who has the right to go first. This is a very dangerous driving maneuver, as it can easily lead to an accident.

In Mississippi, if you are caught failing to yield, you can expect to pay a fine of up to $500 and have your driver's license suspended for up to six months.

The main reason drivers don't yield is that they are in a hurry and want to save time. However, this is not worth the risk of causing an accident. The best way to avoid being involved in a failure yield-related accident is to simply be patient and wait your turn.

The best way to avoid being involved in a car accident is to simply drive responsibly and obey all traffic laws. If everyone did this, the roads would be a much safer place and there would be far fewer accidents.

Unfortunately, not everyone is a responsible driver, which is why accidents still happen. But, by following the tips above, you can help to prevent yourself from being involved in one.