How To Get Ready to Provide a Professional Driving Service

With freelance and independent work on the rise, people are turning toward their vehicles to find a new stream of income.

Being a professional driver can be a lucrative and rewarding full-time or part-time career with many avenues to choose from. Driving for rideshare apps, Uber and Lyft, is always in demand and available everywhere. Or get more privacy by delivering food or goods with companies like Shipt, UberEats, and InstaCart.

However, a fairly new option with the potential to greatly scale a business is Turo, an app where private individuals can rent their cars to other people. And of course, there are private driver companies, some of which hire full-time employees.

Whatever the branch of professional driving service, the vehicle will need to be in top shape to keep clients safe and comfortable. Check out the tips below to get ready to work as a professional driver.

Auto Detailing

A top priority of using a car for business is to keep the car clean and smelling good. The easiest and most efficient way to do so is to hire a professional car detailing company. This will ensure the vehicle is spotless inside and out to present the best impression to customers.

Mobile detailing services are a great choice as well. Mobile detailing companies, such as Soap Opera Mobile Detail, will come to a chosen location to detail the vehicle, so you don't have to deal with bringing it in and waiting for service to be finished.

Routine Maintenance Checklist

Vehicles used for professional services accrue miles and wear and tear faster than the average car. To prevent breakdowns and keep a vehicle running smoothly, be sure to perform regular maintenance, including:

• Oil Changes

• Check and Replace All Fluids (transmission fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and even windshield wiper fluid)

• Air Filters

• Brake Pads and Brake Maintenance

• Air Conditioning and Heater

• Headlights and Brakelights

• Tire Rotation

• Alignment

• Battery Care

Emergency Maintenance Checklist

Be prepared for emergencies, just in case. With so much driving, there are many opportunities for accidents or issues to arise, like a flat tire or cracked windshield.

Be sure the spare tire is in good condition and the necessary tire tools are in the vehicle. Also, consider keeping jumper cables and extra gasoline in the trunk. You will also need a blanket and some spare snacks in case you're stranded waiting for service on the side of the road.

The Extra Finesse

Going the extra mile is the most effective way to gain and keep clients or ensure a good rating:

• Start with the basics and get a phone mount to keep riders feeling safe and keep driving efficient.

• Then, consider offering extras such as water, snacks, tissues, and phone chargers. Depending on company policies and personal preference, hand sanitizer and face masks could be offered as well.

• To help keep the vehicle clean in between services, keep a small bin in the truck with a towel and cleaning spray to wipe down areas that may get dirty.

• To really go the extra mile, keep a hand vacuum and clean up the floor mats between rides.

Track Your Miles and Expenses

In the United States, the government sets a mileage reimbursement rate that can be deducted from taxes. Currently, this rate is $.054 per mile. There are many phone applications, such as MileIQ, TripLog, and Everlance, which keep track of this and help professional drivers stay organized.

Ask an accountant about the best way to organize expenses and revenue, and what can be written off as a business expense.

Conclusion

Using a vehicle for rental or driving services can be a lucrative and steady income stream. However, you must keep the car clean and in good condition to exceed customer expectations.

Following these tips will help grow the customer base and improve driver ratings. Drive safe and make customers comfortable!