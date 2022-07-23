French GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher qualified 10th and 19th respectively for the French Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Schumacher was unable to get out of Q1 after his second lap and fastest time of the session was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 3. His first timed lap, a 1:33.701 on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires, classified him P19.

Magnussen, starting tomorrow's race from the back due to a grid penalty for exceeding PU elements, only drove one lap in the opening session, but a time of 1:32.756 put Magnussen in P6 and comfortably into the next session. Q2 began with Magnussen on the same set of soft rubber as the previous session for his first lap (1:33.111). Following a quick swap for another new set of the Red compound, Magnussen posted a time of 1:32.649 to put him P8 and through to Q3. With Magnussen taking a grid penalty in tomorrow's race, he remained in the garage and didn't set a lap time in the final part of qualifying.

Due to Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) also receiving a grid penalty, Schumacher is expected to start the French Grand Prix from P17.

Kevin Magnussen: "The pace was really good in the car. The plan was to go out and help Mick with the tow but then he didn't get through to Q2. We had already planned to go out, so we went out even though there was no point, it was just kind of fun anyway with a fast car. We're starting last tomorrow but hopefully the car is good again in the race and we can progress."

Mick Schumacher: "It's a rule, it's there for everybody and unfortunately I exceeded it, but it's definitely something that we should talk about. Conditions are quite tough out there, it's warm, but on the other hand that might bring about opportunities as people might make mistakes. It's just a matter of being clean and looking after the tires as much as possible. I think we have the potential to go forwards in the race and that's what we're aiming for."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "A good but frustrating day for us today - our speed is there but we're now in difficult positions. Kevin, with the engine change will start at the back of the grid, and Mick's time was deleted in Q1 and so he didn't get out because he was over the track limits. Anyway, I think the car has got enough speed tomorrow that at least we can move forward, let's see how far we can get forward, and if it's forward enough to score some points."