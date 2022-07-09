Site logo

Austrian GP: Sprint Result

NEWS STORY
09/07/2022

Result of the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich. Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 23 26:30.059
2 Leclerc Ferrari 23 + 0:01.675
3 Sainz Ferrari 23 + 0:05.644
4 Russell Mercedes 23 + 0:13.429
5 Perez Red Bull 23 + 0:18.302
6 Ocon Alpine 23 + 0:31.032
7 Magnussen Haas 23 + 0:34.539
8 Hamilton Mercedes 23 + 0:35.447
9 Schumacher Haas 23 + 0:37.163
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 23 + 0:37.557
11 Norris McLaren 23 + 0:38.580
12 Ricciardo McLaren 23 + 0:39.738
13 Stroll Aston Martin 23 + 0:48.241
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 23 + 0:50.753
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 23 + 0:52.125
16 Albon Williams 23 + 0:52.412
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 23 + 0:54.556
18 Latifi Williams 23 + 1:08.694
Vettel Aston Martin 21 Retired
Alonso Alpine 0 Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:08.321 (Lap 4)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms